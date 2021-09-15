Modifying RNA: Crucial steps for adding chemical tag to transfer RNA revealed
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The chemical steps in an important cellular modification process that adds a chemical tag to some RNAs have been revealed in a new study. Interfering with this process in humans can lead to neuronal diseases, diabetes, and cancers. A research team, led by chemists at Penn State, has imaged a protein that facilitates this RNA modification in bacteria, allowing the researchers to reconstruct the process. A paper describing the modification process appears today (Sept. 15) in the journal Nature.news.psu.edu
