Modifying RNA: Crucial steps for adding chemical tag to transfer RNA revealed

Beta-chitin patch has previously been proven to be an effective haemostat, but whether modifying the patch affects its efficacy and safety, remains unanswered. In this study, the patch was modified using polyethylene oxide, Pluronic-F127, calcium, increased thickness or polyphosphate, and their effect on the process of haemostasis and cytotoxicity was tested and compared with standard-of-care, Surgicel and FloSeal. Whole blood collected from volunteers was applied to the patches to test their whole blood clotting and thrombin generation capacities, whilst platelet isolates were used to test their platelet aggregation ability. The fluid absorption capacity of the patches was tested using simulated body fluid. Cytotoxicity of the patches was tested using AlamarBlue assays and PC12 cells and the results were compared with the standard-of-care. In this study, beta-chitin patch modifications failed to improve its whole blood clotting, platelet aggregation and thrombin generation capacity. Compared to non-modified patch, modifications with polyethylene oxide or calcium reduced platelet aggregation and thrombin generation capacity, while increasing the thickness or adding polyphosphate decreased platelet aggregation capacity. The cytotoxicity assays demonstrated that the beta-chitin patches were non-toxic to cells. In vivo research is required to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the beta-chitin patches in a clinical setting.

