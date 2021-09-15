CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Complete Project on Expansion of #PlasticFreeMB to Increase Miami Beach’s Sustainability Efforts

Cover picture for the articleThe city partnered with local and international nonprofits over the summer to deploy local students on a plastic reduction mission. Miami Beach, Big Blue & You and Debris Free Oceans trained students from Design and Architecture Senior High (D.A.S.H.) to help businesses register for #PlasticFreeMB, which is a free business certification program intended to showcase businesses that have taken action to reduce plastics within their establishments.

