Students Complete Project on Expansion of #PlasticFreeMB to Increase Miami Beach’s Sustainability Efforts
The city partnered with local and international nonprofits over the summer to deploy local students on a plastic reduction mission. Miami Beach, Big Blue & You and Debris Free Oceans trained students from Design and Architecture Senior High (D.A.S.H.) to help businesses register for #PlasticFreeMB, which is a free business certification program intended to showcase businesses that have taken action to reduce plastics within their establishments.www.miamibeachfl.gov
