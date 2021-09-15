Thanks to New York Fashion Week, party dressing is back on the agenda
Spring Summer 2022 is set to be a scorcher. After two socially-distanced or entirely cancelled summers, fun, freedom and fabulous fashion are finally back on the agenda. It comes as no surprise that designers have tapped back into club-ready clobber after a few tumultuous seasons of drab loungewear, apocalyptic accessories and so-called meaningful messages, and the Tatler girl will surely celebrate the party-perfect pieces that dominated the runways of New York Fashion Week.www.tatler.com
Comments / 0