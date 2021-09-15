CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican Community and Mexican Culture Lovers in Boston Shout out, “Viva Mexico!”

By Times Staff
 5 days ago

Behind the Verónica Robles Cultural Center on Border Street over 2,000 people gather together to celebrate Mexican Independence Day during a free event for all. The Consulate General of Mexico in Boston and Veronica Robles Cultural Center (VROCC) hosted this amazing event where everyone where everyone enjoy delicious tacos, margaritas, micheladas, folkloric dances by VROCC dancing stars, the Ballet Folklorico Guadalupo and Northeastern University students.

