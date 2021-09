Albertina M. "Tina" Meyer, age 94, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in The Waters of Huntingburg in Huntingburg, Indiana. Tina was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 27, 1926, to Edward and Louise (Long) Mendel. Her first marriage was to Oscar Freyberger, and he preceded her in death on February 28, 1951. She then married Ralph "Spike" Meyer on November 21, 1954, in Ireland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1979.