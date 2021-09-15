CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Jasper Man Arrested After Lengthy Child Molest Investigation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasper - In October of 2020, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents initiated an investigation into allegations of improper sexual contact between an adult male and a female under the age of 14. During the nearly year long investigation, probable cause was developed that Mauricio Bolanos, age 20 of Jasper, had sexual relations in early 2020 with a female under the age of 14. Bolanos was over the age of 18 at the time of the interactions.

