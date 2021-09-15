ATHLETIC PROGRAMS SUPERINTENDENT

Plans, coordinates, implements, supervises and evaluates a variety of athletic activities for the Town. An employee in this class plans, coordinates, teaches, and supervises a variety of athletic and leisure time activities for the adults and youth of the community. Work involves considerable planning and scheduling of activities and contact with participants and temporary staff. The employee modifies existing programs in concert with the requested needs of the community; recruits part‑time and volunteer staff as well as participants; publicizes program activities; coordinates activities with center staff; and supervises the successful implementation of such programs. Employee also is responsible for ordering equipment and supplies and maintaining the safety of assigned grounds, buildings, and other facilities. Work is performed in accordance with departmental rules and policies and requires judgmental discretion in the application and interpretation of programs, game rules, and procedures. Employee is subject to hazards in parks and recreation including working in both inside and outside environments and in extreme temperatures, and noise. Duties may also expose the employee to human body fluids and the work is covered by the OSHA requirements on blood borne pathogens. Work is performed under general supervision and is evaluated in terms of program effectiveness and through observation and discussions surrounding public acceptance.