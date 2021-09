Rowan’s men soccer starts the 2021 season ranked 15th and that’s strongly thanks to James Weinberg and his six saves so far this season. The last time Rowan’s men soccer team took the field was in 2019 when they lost in the Sweet Sixteen of the Division 3 NCAA Championship to Amherst College. There being no season last year meant another year of waiting to see if this team can build upon the success of 2019 and be championship contenders again.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO