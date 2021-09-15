Rags to Riches: Hotel Saint Vincent

For almost 50 years, the landmark St. Vincent Guesthouse in the Lower Garden District was the perfect place to score budget accommodations. For around $70 a night, guests could stay in a run-down hotel replete with musty odors, questionable linens, dirty drop ceilings, and paper-thin walls, yet many adored it nonetheless. After all, the guesthouse still offered glimpses of 19th century architecture on the interior and a stunning exterior, it's in a choice location at the root of Magazine Street's Uptown corridor, and ghost children reputedly haunted its halls.