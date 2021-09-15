Governor Polis Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
DENVER- Governor Jared Polis kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month in Colorado by sharing a statement expressing his appreciation for the contributions of Colorado Latinos. “Colorado’s history is woven through with the remarkable accomplishments of our Hispanic and community. My administration is committed to building a Colorado for All, a state where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and we can celebrate our shared values,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our Hispanic community is helping Colorado build back better and I look forward to working with the community to continue to improve the lives of Hispanic families across our state.”www.colorado.gov
Comments / 0