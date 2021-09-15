CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Polis Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

colorado.gov
 5 days ago

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month in Colorado by sharing a statement expressing his appreciation for the contributions of Colorado Latinos. “Colorado’s history is woven through with the remarkable accomplishments of our Hispanic and community. My administration is committed to building a Colorado for All, a state where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and we can celebrate our shared values,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Our Hispanic community is helping Colorado build back better and I look forward to working with the community to continue to improve the lives of Hispanic families across our state.”

colorado.gov

Governor Polis Statement on FDA Advisory Committee Vote on COVID-19 Booster Shot

DENVER - Governor Jared Polis released a statement following a vote by the Advisory Committee U.S. to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the COVID-19 booster. The Advisory Committee to the FDA voted in favor of providing a booster shot of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine for people age 65 and up and for high-risk individuals. Committee members also took an advisory vote and unanimously voted to support the administration of a booster for “healthcare workers and others at high risk for occupational exposure.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Governor of State Leading Nation in Covid Death Rate Can’t Name a Thing He’d Do Differently

One out of 320 Mississippi residents has died from Covid-19, making it the state with the highest rate of Covid deaths in the nation. But Governor Tate Reeves, who opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates, says he wouldn’t do anything differently. In an interview on State of the Union, host Jake Tapper confronted Reeves, who earlier described Biden mandating vaccines for workers in companies with more than 100 employees as “tyrannical” and in this interview called them “an attack by the president” and an attempt to “change the political narrative away from Afghanistan.” Reeves has also refused to mandate masks in public schools in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Colorado State
wmleader.com

Utah store owner says Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie visited shop

A Utah business owner says Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, stopped into their store on their way to Yellowstone National Park — and both seemed “happy” and were chatting about their travel plans. The owner of the Rustic Row in Victor claimed the couple popped into the shop...
RELATIONSHIPS
Jared Polis
New York Post

Beto O’Rourke plans political comeback with bid for Texas governor

Former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke is preparing to run for governor of Texas, according to a report Sunday — as a new poll showed the onetime Democratic presidential hopeful gaining ground against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke plans to announce his comeback candidacy later this year, Axios said, citing unidentified...
TEXAS STATE
Chile
Americas
sflcn.com

Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE

