Last week, C – Team Volleyball kicked off their season with a tri against Olathe West and Shawnee Mission West. In the first match against OW the girls put up a fight, but fell short 21-25 and 24-26. The lead servers were Miah Matthias (11 attempts, three aces) and Sammie Reddin (10 attempts, two aces). Miah also led the team in kills (eight) along with Faith Rouselo (five).