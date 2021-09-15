CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell’s New Recycling Program Aims to Keep 8.2 Billion Hot Sauce Packets Out of Landfills

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell’s hot sauce packets are coveted condiments that have been used as part of marriage proposals and other creative ways over the years. However, the truth is that 8.2 billion of these single-use packets end up in landfills every year—a fact that Taco Bell is aiming to change drastically with a new recycling program. Launched in partnership with recycling leader TerraCycle, the program will turn the hot sauce packets—which are made with flexible film materials—into something new. These single-use items are notoriously tough to recycle en masse and the success of Taco Bell’s new program could set a precedent for the recycling of sauce packets across the fast-food industry.

