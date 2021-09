I enjoy the lemon-soaked potatoes served as a side at some local restaurants with Greek – or at least Greek-inspired – dishes on the menu. I've been experimenting to create my own version at home. To start, I went online and found plenty of recipes for lemon garlic potatoes. Though the cooking process differed from recipe to recipe, most of them agreed on using lots of olive oil and lots of garlic. And I do mean lots – more than you think you would need.

