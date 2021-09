Catherine Downs died September 7th at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughter, Mae Marshall. Services for Catherine Downs will be held Friday, September 17th at 11AM at the Friendship Baptist Church in Luling with interment in the Luling Civic Cemetery. The Body will lie in state at the church from 10 to 11AM on the 17th. Arrangements are being handled by Eunice and Lee Mortuary.