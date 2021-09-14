CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MI

Shelby handles housekeeping tasks

By Sharon Hallack Contributing Writer
 8 days ago

SHELBY — The Village of Shelby gave approval to four action items at Monday’s regular council meeting. The village has been invited and is continuing with the application process for the MEDC’s (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) WRI (Water-Related Infrastructure) grant to replace lead service lines within the village’s water system. According to memos from village Administrator Brady Selner, the village has been authorized to incur costs totaling $5,300 for an environmental assessment at each project location. The lowest bid came from Triterra of Lansing, Mich.

