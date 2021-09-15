CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
451 Units Followed By Full-Service Grocery: The Plans for a Buzzard Point Concrete Plant

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-phase mixed-use development on the boards for Buzzard Point may bring the first full-service grocery store to the budding development neighborhood in DC. Steuart Investment Company has been hinting at an eventual development at Buzzard Point's Square 662 on South Capitol Street, which currently houses the Superior Concrete Plant (map). As shared with ANC 6D earlier this week, the first phase would contain 451 apartments above 15,986 square feet of retail; there would also be 300 below-grade parking spaces.

dc.urbanturf.com

