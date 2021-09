A potentially pivotal matchup in terms of the Eastern Conference playoff race takes place on Wednesday night as D.C. United hosts the Chicago Fire at Audi Field. D.C. did well to pick up a result in their last game, as they drew the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on the road. They made a nightmarish start to the contest after conceding within the first five minutes, but a converted penalty kick from Ola Kamara right before the break was enough to secure a point at the end of the night. It may not have been pretty, but it was enough to keep United in the thick of the postseason picture.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO