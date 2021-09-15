CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Ranger Report: Rangers rescue hikers, put out fire

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 5 days ago

– Last Wednesday at 4:37 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call reporting a 24-year-old despondent man from New Jersey heading to the Siamese Pond Wilderness Area. Rangers Ian Kerr and Michael Thompson responded along with New York State Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department officers. The subject’s vehicle was located and rangers searched areas where he was likely to be found without success. The next morning, a command post was established at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and search efforts continued with a team of six forest rangers. At 12:21 p.m., rangers located the man’s camp, but he wasn’t there. Two hours later, rangers found the subject and carried him out of the woods. He was transported to a medical facility for evaluation. Resources were clear from the scene at 5:12 p.m.

