NASA Smd ROSES-21 Amendment 36: E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics Final Text and Due Dates Released
The PSI system includes experimental data from the following research areas: 1) Biophysics, 2) Combustion Science, 3) Complex Fluids, 4) Fluid Physics, 5) Fundamental Physics, and 6) Materials Science. This E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics (PSI) program element solicits ground-based research in all these six research areas. The proposals must present a compelling case of how the experimental data from the PSI system (https://www.nasa.gov/PSI) will be used to promote the advancement of further research. Proposals must be responsive to the high-priority research areas identified in the 2011 Decadal Survey report "Recapturing a Future for Space Exploration: Life and Physical Sciences Research for a New Era".www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0