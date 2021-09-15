NASA Smd ROSES-21 Amendment 36: E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics Final Text and Due Dates Released

NASA’s Chief Scientist Jim Green has announced that he will retire in early 2022 after more than 40 years of service at NASA. “I feel tremendously proud about the activities I’ve done at NASA,” said Green. “In many ways, NASA is not a job. It’s a way of life. We’re always looking for ways to do the impossible. The fact that we continue to succeed and do those things is a tremendous excitement for everyone, and really is important not just for NASA, but for the nation.”

