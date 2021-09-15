CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Smd ROSES-21 Amendment 36: E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics Final Text and Due Dates Released

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

The PSI system includes experimental data from the following research areas: 1) Biophysics, 2) Combustion Science, 3) Complex Fluids, 4) Fluid Physics, 5) Fundamental Physics, and 6) Materials Science. This E.8 Physical Sciences Informatics (PSI) program element solicits ground-based research in all these six research areas. The proposals must present a compelling case of how the experimental data from the PSI system (https://www.nasa.gov/PSI) will be used to promote the advancement of further research. Proposals must be responsive to the high-priority research areas identified in the 2011 Decadal Survey report "Recapturing a Future for Space Exploration: Life and Physical Sciences Research for a New Era".

spacecoastdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a 3D View of Mars Rock During Recent Flight

(NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #967 17 September 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Cahill T, Cope H, Bass JJ, Overbey EG, Gilbert R, da Silveira...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Dynetics selected to build NASA's sustainable lunar lander

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has been selected to help NASA enable a steady pace of crewed trips to the Moon's surface as part of the Artemis program's Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP-2) Appendix N. As one of five companies selected for a firm fixed-price, milestone-based...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green to Retire in 2022

NASA’s Chief Scientist Jim Green has announced that he will retire in early 2022 after more than 40 years of service at NASA. “I feel tremendously proud about the activities I’ve done at NASA,” said Green. “In many ways, NASA is not a job. It’s a way of life. We’re always looking for ways to do the impossible. The fact that we continue to succeed and do those things is a tremendous excitement for everyone, and really is important not just for NASA, but for the nation.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA to Announce Landing Site for Artemis Lunar Robotic Rover

NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley invites members of the news media to a media teleconference Monday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. PDT, to announce the lunar landing site for the agency’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER.Ames manages the VIPER mission, and leads the mission’s science, systems engineering, real-time rover surface operations, and flight software.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ABL Space selected for NASA Cryogenic Demonstration Mission

ABL Space Systems announced that is has been selected as the launch provider for the NASA Cryogenic Demonstration Mission. Developed under a NASA Tipping Point contract awarded in 2020, the Cryogenic Demonstration Mission will launch in 2023 and demonstrate in-space transfer of cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2), the most challenging but highest-performing propellant for lunar and deep space exploration. The mission will help demonstrate numerous novel cryogenic propellant management technologies and help forge a path to sustainable Artemis operations on the moon and beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Astronomers' Industrial Espionage In Planet Factory Indicates Start of planet production

Artist's impression of a protoplanetary disk similar to the "planet factory" around GM Aurigae. © M.Weiss/Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Heidelberg. Using radio data from the ALMA observatory and physical modelling, astronomers led by Kamber Schwarz (Max Planck Institute for Astronomy and University...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Planet Expands Contract with NASA to Provide Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies Researchers

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that the Company has been awarded another contract by NASA under their Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. This contract grants all U.S. Federal Civilian scientific researchers and National Science Foundation funded researchers, including contractors and grantees, access to Planet data until September 2022. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Astrobiology: NOW Proposal Writing Workshop: Friday, Sep. 24th

The NASA Astrobiology Program invites you to a special proposal writing workshop from NOW, the research coordination network for ocean worlds. The workshop will take place on Friday, September 24th from 11-1PM Eastern time, and will feature presentations from NOW Program Managers followed by a Q&A session and discussion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Ballistic Air Guns and Mock Moon Rocks Aid in Search for Durable Space Fabrics

Engineers pummeled potential spacesuit materials with mock moon rocks made of basalt like these to see how the fabrics would hold up on the lunar surface. The surface of the Moon is a harsh environment with no air, low gravity, dust, and micrometeorites--tiny rocks or metal particles--flying faster than 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Statement on National Aerospace Week

The following is a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on National Aerospace Week, hosted by Aerospace Industries Sept. 13-17. This week recognizes innovations from aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, and workforce. “As we mark the 11th anniversary of National Aerospace Week, the Biden-Harris Administration and NASA commemorate the U.S. aerospace and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Six Projects Selected by NSF and CASIS to Advance Transport Phenomena Through ISS National Lab Utilization

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced six awarded projects from a joint solicitation for research in the field of transport phenomena. The solicitation sought investigators interested in leveraging resources available through the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory for research in the areas of fluid dynamics, particulate and multiphase processes, thermal transport, nanoscale interactions, and combustion and fire systems. The NSF Directorate for Engineering invested $2.7 million in awards to the selected projects, and CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, will facilitate hardware implementation, in-orbit access, and astronaut crew time to support the investigations on the orbiting laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Visionary Tech Concepts Could Pioneer the Future in Space

Dozens of concepts are being presented at this year’s NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts Symposium, including eight led by technologists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. NASA missions make it seem like the future is now – rovers exploring Mars with cutting-edge gadgets, a spacecraft venturing home with an asteroid sample, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

MDA awarded contract for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Martian Moons Exploration Mission

MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it has been awarded the full contract from MELCO (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation) in Japan to provide a Laser Rangefinder (LRF) altimeter for the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

