Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation Donates $10 Million to Napa Valley College
The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation is donating $10 million to expand and update the teaching facilities of Napa Valley College (NVC) and its Viticulture, Wine and Technology (VWT) program. Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator, announced the donation this morning, as part of the Scholarship Foundation's efforts to help educate the next generation of American winemakers and grapegrowers.www.winespectator.com
