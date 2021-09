It was an extremely dramatic week of games for the New York Mets, who went 3-4 over seven games this week. The week began with a backbreaking loss to the Nationals that turned what could have been a feel-good four out of five from the Nationals into a much more pedestrian series result. Then, the Mets dropped two of three to the other team fighting for the basement in the NL East: the Miami Marlins. But, the weekend brought the Subway Series filled with fireworks, in which the Mets took two out of three from the Yankees and also scored runs in droves across all three games.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO