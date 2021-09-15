5 takeaways from Newsom’s blowout win in the recall election

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The recall election is officially over, having ended emphatically Tuesday night with Governor Gavin Newsom successfully defending his office against a slate of challengers, including Larry “Trump is God-sent” Elder and John “enemy-of-bears-everywhere” Cox. But perhaps the biggest winner of the night wasn’t Newsom at all, but rather chef Thomas Keller? If you recall (pandemic time being what it is), Newsom’s dinner at Keller’s Yountville fine-dining destination way back in November 2020 was the proverbial spark that lit the fire that became the historic recall effort. But any press is good press, as they say, and the French Laundry has certainly been on everyone’s lips.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO