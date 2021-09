It’s not something we do very often, but probably should. Just sit for a few minutes and watch the squirrels, birds or people — depending on where you’re at. When I did my Bible reading this morning I felt sorry for a lady who was “caught” doing nothing. My first thought, oh my, poor thing. The verse makes her look lazy, but I’m sure she wasn’t. (I just can’t imagine the work they had to do to survive. I really doubt anyone was lazy!)

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO