Mathnasium Opens at Nexton

Downtown Chickasha will again be a hub of activity this weekend. Saturday morning the Rotary Run will kick off a day full of fun for all ages and then Open Streets will begin as the race activities wind down. The Rotary Run is for all ages and acts as one of Rotary’s important fundraisers. The Club uses proceeds to finance projects like the Roll Call bicycle give away that rewards kids for perfect attendance.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO