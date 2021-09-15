Mathnasium Opens at Nexton
The Nexton community today announced the grand opening of Mathnasium at Nexton Square, Nexton’s retail, dining, and entertainment destination located at I-26 and 17A. Mathnasium is an internationally based learning franchise with customized in-person and online math tutoring to help kids learn math through lessons and tutorials for grades K-12. Employing the “Mathnasium Method,” the year-round program enhances a child’s math skills, understanding of math concepts and overall school performance while building confidence and helping families see measurable progress.holycitysinner.com
