Unistellar and Nikon Redefine Consumer Astronomy with eVscope 2

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

The New Astronomy pioneers at Unistellar are ushering in a new era of space exploration with the launch of the eVscope 2, the world’s most powerful digital telescope for consumers. Unistellar’s eVscope 2 integrates newly developed, cutting-edge technology to its legendary eVscope and features Nikon’s Electronic Eyepiece technology. eVscope 2...

spaceref.com

