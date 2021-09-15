Planet Expands Contract with NASA to Provide Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies Researchers
Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that the Company has been awarded another contract by NASA under their Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. This contract grants all U.S. Federal Civilian scientific researchers and National Science Foundation funded researchers, including contractors and grantees, access to Planet data until September 2022. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.www.spaceref.com
