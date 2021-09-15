CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Planet Expands Contract with NASA to Provide Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies Researchers

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that the Company has been awarded another contract by NASA under their Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. This contract grants all U.S. Federal Civilian scientific researchers and National Science Foundation funded researchers, including contractors and grantees, access to Planet data until September 2022. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.

mediaite.com

‘Welcome Home to Planet Earth!’: Historic All-Civilian Space X Flight Successfully Splashes Down Off Florida Coast

The world’s first all-civilian orbital space flight successfully completed their mission on Saturday, splashing down into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast shortly after 7 pm ET. Inspiration4, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, took off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launchpad 39A on Wednesday using a Falcon 9 reusable rocket. The...
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Confirms Thousands of Massive, Violent Volcanic “Super Eruptions” on Mars

Scientists found evidence that a region of northern Mars called Arabia Terra experienced thousands of “super eruptions,” the biggest volcanic eruptions known, over a 500-million-year period. Some volcanoes can produce eruptions so powerful they release oceans of dust and toxic gases into the air, blocking out sunlight and changing a...
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Must Be Pretty Relieved

The space tourists are back. On Saturday night, the private astronauts braced themselves as their spacecraft streaked through Earth’s atmosphere, deployed parachutes, and then drifted down off the coast of Florida. When the capsule touched the waves, they might have heard a voice from mission control radio in: “Thanks for flying SpaceX.” As if the passengers had just touched down on a runway at O’Hare instead of surviving a fiery reentry. As if they hadn’t just spent three days flying higher than the International Space Station, with a window seat that looked out on the contours of entire continents.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

SpaceX's first all-civilian orbital mission returns to Earth

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. Both were bringing astronauts back from a stay at the ISS. Unlike NASA astronauts, the members of the Inspiration4 mission did not go to the ISS but remained in orbit around the Earth. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

AIAA Statement on SpaceX Successful Inspiration4 Mission

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) congratulates our corporate member SpaceX on today’s successful conclusion of the Inspiration4 mission—the first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit. AIAA Executive Director Dan Dumbacher made the following statement:. “On behalf of the 30,000 professional and student members of AIAA, we are excited...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX aims to send up to 6 civilian flights a year after Inspiration4 success

With the successful launch of the first all-civilian flight on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, the company is looking to ramp up similar flights in the near future. Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director for its human spaceflight program projected as many as a half a dozen flights a year. “There’s nothing really that limits our capability to launch,” he said. “It’s about having rockets and Dragons ...
ORLANDO, FL
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spacecoastdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a 3D View of Mars Rock During Recent Flight

(NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green to Retire in 2022

NASA’s Chief Scientist Jim Green has announced that he will retire in early 2022 after more than 40 years of service at NASA. “I feel tremendously proud about the activities I’ve done at NASA,” said Green. “In many ways, NASA is not a job. It’s a way of life. We’re always looking for ways to do the impossible. The fact that we continue to succeed and do those things is a tremendous excitement for everyone, and really is important not just for NASA, but for the nation.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

