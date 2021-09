More than 50,000 rooms have opened thus far in 2021, which is already more than all of 2020, and scheduled openings for the remainder of the year are expected to grow the number to more than 100,000 total. That growth reflects delayed 2020 openings and limited cancellations of planned projects to date despite the significant disruption in performance from COVID-19. The pace of openings is not expected to slow significantly in 2022, with a further 100,000 openings anticipated. Europe’s previous peak for new openings came in 2019 with 74,852 rooms.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO