Florida Coastal Cleanup This Saturday!

The nonprofit will be leading cleanups on Sept. 18 at several local parks. Timucuan Parks Foundation will be leading two cleanups on Saturday, Sept. 18 for the 2021 Florida Coastal Cleanup, part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. Volunteers can join TPF from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Reddie Point Preserve or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park to help clean up trash along the coastline. The annual cleanups are in partnership with the City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful. Each year, volunteers pick up things like plastic bottles, bottle caps, straws, food wrappers and cigarette butts from the shorelines that could cause major problems for wildlife and the ecosystem.