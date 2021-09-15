NSF announces the launch of SpectrumX, an NSF Spectrum Innovation Center

The Center for Innovation Policy at Duke Law's seminar series "Conversations on Innovation: New Thinking and New Approaches" seeks to shed light on innovation policy issues that are on the horizon. The September 9 program features Dr. Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Kei Koizumi, Chief of Staff at the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President, in conversation with Prof. Stuart Benjamin, Faculty Co-Director of the Center. They will discuss the ramifications of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (approved by the Senate in June and pending in the House) and the larger innovation and competition issues surrounding it. In the short-, medium-, and long-term, how will we know if the Act is achieving its goals? What else will need to be done to ensure the future competitiveness of the American economy? After a lengthy exchange of perspectives by the participants, there will be ample time for questions from the audience.

