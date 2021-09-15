CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSF announces the launch of SpectrumX, an NSF Spectrum Innovation Center

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

The worldwide growth of wireless connectivity has provided immense societal benefits and has led to an explosion in usage of the radio spectrum and expansion to higher frequencies. However, the range of available radio frequencies is finite, and as the quantity of users and applications increase the spectrum gets congested. Ubiquitous connectivity must operate in harmony with scientific uses of spectrum -- such as Earth observation, astronomy, and geospace and atmospheric sciences -- and other vital services such as public safety. Innovations are needed to overcome the challenges of interference and radio spectrum scarcity. This is an interlinked technical and policy challenge.

spaceref.com

stevens.edu

Stevens Selected as NSF Innovation Corps Hub Partner for New York Region

Negar Tavassolian, associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and David Zimmerman, Director of Technology Commercialization at Stevens’ Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship were recently selected to participate in the National Science Foundation's Innovation Corps, (I-Corps™) program for the New York region. Tavassolian will receive $250,000 per year over five years to fund the commercialization of her recently patented handheld skin cancer imaging device.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
duke.edu

The Center for Innovation Policy

The Center for Innovation Policy at Duke Law's seminar series "Conversations on Innovation: New Thinking and New Approaches" seeks to shed light on innovation policy issues that are on the horizon. The September 9 program features Dr. Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Kei Koizumi, Chief of Staff at the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President, in conversation with Prof. Stuart Benjamin, Faculty Co-Director of the Center. They will discuss the ramifications of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (approved by the Senate in June and pending in the House) and the larger innovation and competition issues surrounding it. In the short-, medium-, and long-term, how will we know if the Act is achieving its goals? What else will need to be done to ensure the future competitiveness of the American economy? After a lengthy exchange of perspectives by the participants, there will be ample time for questions from the audience.
HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Kennesaw State professor awarded NSF grant to research promising network technology

Kennesaw State University computer science professor Tu Nguyen has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant to address the massive service demand placed on cellular networks. The $174,971 NSF Computer and Information Science and Engineering Research Initiation Initiative award, also known as a “mini-CAREER” award, is a highly competitive grant...
KENNESAW, GA
uchicago.edu

NanoPattern Receives $1 Million NSF Grant: ‘A Validation of Our Vision,’ Says Cofounder

NanoPattern Technologies recently received a $999,428 grant from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant program. Cofounded by Dmitri Talapin, Ernest DeWitt Burton Distinguished Service Professor in the University of Chicago Chemistry Department and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME), and Yu Kambe, PhD ’19, the company earlier this year received $150,000 in investment from the George Shultz Innovation Fund and recently launched a seed round. It also was awarded an SBIR Phase I funding from the NSF.
CHICAGO, IL
SpaceRef

NSF and CASIS Select Three Tissue Engineering Projects to Leverage the ISS National Lab

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced three awarded projects from a joint solicitation focused on transformative tissue engineering and mechanobiology research. Through this partnership, NSF awarded $1.2 million to the selected projects to leverage the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory to advance fundamental science and biomedical engineering. CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, will facilitate hardware implementation in-orbit access, and astronaut crew time to support the investigations on the orbiting laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
krcrtv.com

HSU Partners with UC Davis to launch tech center for small business innovation

ARCATA, Calif. — Humboldt State University’s Northern California Small Business Development Center (NorCal SBDC) has partnered with the University of California, Davis to open a tech center that will support business owners and innovators in bringing new ideas, inventions, products, and services to market. The tech center, called SBDCtech @...
SMALL BUSINESS
tamu.edu

NSF-funded research hub to enhance resilience in underrepresented coastal communities

Researchers at Texas A&M University will lead a hub of five institutions across the country to conduct fundamental research to support holistic decision-making for historically underrepresented communities impacted by coastal hazards. The Focused Coastline and People Research Hub at Texas A&M, which will bring together communities, stakeholders and researchers, has...
SCIENCE
suu.edu

Dr. Sangho Bok First from SUU to Receive NSF CAREER Award

Southern Utah University’s Dr. Sangho Bok, assistant professor of engineering, was recently awarded a prestigious CAREER award from the National Science Foundation. He is the first professor from SUU to receive this award, and SUU is the smallest institution in Utah to receive this award. “NSF CAREER Awards are reserved...
CEDAR CITY, UT
delawarepublic.org

DSU joins NSF I-Corps' Northeast Hub

Delaware State University is now part of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Innovation Corps. DSU joins the I-Corps’ new northeast hub - led by Princeton University along with the University of Delaware and Rutgers University. Using a $15 million grant from the NSF, the new hub seeks to accelerate the...
DELAWARE STATE
illinoisstate.edu

NSF grant funds Dr. Shaoen Wu’s wireless communication research

Dr. Shaoen Wu, State Farm Endowed Chair Professor in the School of Information Technology, has received a two-year, $235,521 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for research related to In-band full-duplex (IBFD) wireless communication technique. The grant period ends in October 2022 and supports research that can potentially double...
NORMAL, IL
WestfairOnline

NY announces launch of infectious disease research and innovation fund

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the creation of New York state’s Biodefense Commercialization Fund, a grant program that will fund research and diagnostic and therapeutic tools and innovation related to infectious disease threats, including Covid-19. The program will emphasize support for projects recognized to have the highest potential to become...
HEALTH
SpaceRef

Xplore and W. M. Keck Observatory announce innovative collaboration

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced a collaboration with the W. M. Keck Observatory in Waimea, Hawai'i. The Keck Observatory, the world's leading optical/infrared observatory, will assist Xplore in concept development and science case definition for the company's family of Xplore Space Telescopes (XST).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Design World Network

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics announces plans for new Innovation Center

Quadion, d.b.a. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, a provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions announced it is building a state-of-the-art innovation center adjacent to the company’s corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Minn. The new 9,000 ft2 innovation center will provide customers with direct access to some of the industry’s foremost materials scientists and engineers in an immersive design-prototype-build-test process. Whether customers engage in-person or online, the result will be the same: a game-changing engineer-to-engineer collaboration experience that helps to bring innovations to life faster.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CU Boulder News & Events

Data humanities class wins NSF grant

Support aims to stymie ‘weapons of math destruction’ by improving course that introduces students to data science in a way that incorporates humanities’ strengths. A new humanities course on how to make sense of data and apply it to real-world problems has just been awarded $300,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the organization announced in late August.
BOULDER, CO
SpaceRef

Six Projects Selected by NSF and CASIS to Advance Transport Phenomena Through ISS National Lab Utilization

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) today announced six awarded projects from a joint solicitation for research in the field of transport phenomena. The solicitation sought investigators interested in leveraging resources available through the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory for research in the areas of fluid dynamics, particulate and multiphase processes, thermal transport, nanoscale interactions, and combustion and fire systems. The NSF Directorate for Engineering invested $2.7 million in awards to the selected projects, and CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, will facilitate hardware implementation, in-orbit access, and astronaut crew time to support the investigations on the orbiting laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
University of Florida

UF/IFAS scientists tapped to join national research effort advancing phosphorus sustainability, funded by NSF

Two University of Florida scientists have joined a national research effort to promote phosphorus sustainability across the United States. Together they will work under the funding auspices of the National Science Foundation-Science and Technology Center (NSF-STC) in the newly established Science and Technologies for Phosphorus Sustainability (STEPS). The research will...
SCIENCE
uchicago.edu

UChicago to partner in $25M NSF center for optoelectronic, quantum tech

The National Science Foundation on Sept. 9 announced it will fund a new endeavor to bring atomic-level precision to the devices and technologies that underpin much of modern life, and will transform fields like information technology in the decades to come. The five-year, $25 million grant will found the Center for Integration of Modern Optoelectronic Materials on Demand (IMOD), a collaboration of scientists and engineers at 11 universities led by the University of Washington, of which the University of Chicago is a partner.
CHICAGO, IL
Light Reading

NSF to invest $25M into SpectrumX

ECONOMY
University of Arkansas

NSF Grants Connect Diverse Scholars to Build and Broaden Political Research

Two new grants from the National Science Foundation’s Build and Broaden 2.0 program will help connect faculty from a diverse set of institutions and build critical infrastructure. These research partnerships will facilitate data collection and analysis of both the role of organizations and social movements on politics and policy as well as study the relationship between COVID-19 and Black trauma.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

