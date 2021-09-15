Airport Authority breaks ground on new hotel at BNA
292-room hotel development includes new parking garage. Construction of an on-site, 14-story hotel and terminal garage development is officially underway at Nashville International Airport. The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), joined by Mayor John Cooper, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell and MNAA’s Board of Commissioners, recently broke ground on an upscale hotel and parking garage directly adjacent to the airport terminal. The Hilton-branded hotel is scheduled to open in late 2023.www.gcanews.com
