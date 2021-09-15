The Hustle: Meet Carol Han, the Brand Founder Disrupting the Candle Industry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve spent any time on TikTok within the last six months, you’ve likely heard about a perfume brand called Dossier. Beloved by its fans for its affordable perfumes, the DTC brand was founded on the idea of making premium fragrances accessible to everyone and has become well-known for its wide array of designer-inspired fragrances. Now, the brand is expanding into the home space with its first-ever candle collection! Showcasing five scents inspired by their best-selling perfumes, these candles are luxe in every way except when it comes to price. Each five-ounce candle is priced at $39 and features a 25-hour burn time. And just like its fragrances, Dossier’s candles are vegan, clean, and cruelty-free, as well as made with essential oils sourced from all over the world, including Grasse, France, the capital of the fragrance industry. Trés chic! Keep reading to shop each of the newly released candles and to learn a little bit more about each scent. It’s time for a moment of zen (and self-indulgence).

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO