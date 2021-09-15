Vinh Chau infuses authentic Vietnamese cuisine with a modern touch

SPRINGFIELD – Located on 409 Dickinson St., Vinh Chau offers customers a taste of traditional Vietnamese cuisine. Owner Ly said he’s worked in the restaurant industry throughout his life, but undertaking Vinh Chau has been personal endeavor. His father-in law originally operated the space previously, with Ly deciding to re-open the space under the same name. Along with the change of ownership of, Ly brings an infusion of modern ideas to the restaurant.