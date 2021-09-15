Taxable or Not Taxable?—That is the Question

The questions most asked by tax client’s deals with the income that is taxable or not taxable. Most people will tell you that the IRS considers just about everything you earn as taxable income. We all know that taxable income includes salaries, wages, tips, commissions, interest and dividends, rental income and money you make from any hobbies or side businesses. A complete look at what the IRS considers taxable or nontaxable is available in Publication 525, Taxable and Nontaxable Income. Okay, how about bartering your services? That doesn’t enable you to sidestep taxes either. The value of non-cash items must be determined and then counted as income. You can not put money in a foreign bank to earn interest out of Uncle Sam’s reach. If it’s in your name and you can get to it, it’s considered income, and the IRS has become really strict about these offshore tax havens in recent years. And don’t think for a minute you can get away with some underhanded ways to make a few extra bucks. The IRS specifically says kickbacks and embezzlement proceeds are taxable, too. The tax folks don’t care if you steal it, as long as they get their piece of the action. Remember, it was the IRS that tripped up Al Capone. Negotiation of a debt to reduce any part of the amount owed is also a taxable event. In most cases, debt you owe that is canceled or forgiven generally is considered income — taxable income. An exception is made for some canceled home mortgage debt under a law that was passed in late 2007. This provision applies, however, only to specific residential loans and only those forgiven during tax years 2007 through 2016. Congress must take action to extend this tax break beyond then. So far, you are out of luck. How about serving as a juror and get a few bucks, and you owe taxes on that pay. And, yes if you serve as the administrator or executor of an estate and any stipend you get is taxable. Efforts you made to reduce one year’s tax bill also could come back to bite you if you get what the IRS terms “recoveries.” For example, your itemized deductions last year included medical expenses, mortgage interest and real estate taxes. This year, however, your insurance company had a change of policy and paid you back for some of those expensive tests. Any deductions taken in a prior year which were repaid to you, yep, you guessed it! Rewards for a job well done could cost you, too. If you get a bonus, it’s income. Many fringe benefits, such as a company car or use of a health club, are also included in your income as compensation unless you pay fair market value for them or the law specifically excludes them. Your employer generally must withhold income tax on these benefits from your regular pay. You can’t get around taxes by claiming the company reward was a gift. The IRS will let it slide if your boss hands out a turkey, ham or nominally priced item at holiday time. But if you’re given cash, a gift certificate or an item you can easily exchange for cash, you must include the gift’s value as extra salary or wages regardless of the amount involved.