Income Tax

Taxable or Not Taxable?—That is the Question

 5 days ago

The questions most asked by tax client’s deals with the income that is taxable or not taxable. Most people will tell you that the IRS considers just about everything you earn as taxable income. We all know that taxable income includes salaries, wages, tips, commissions, interest and dividends, rental income and money you make from any hobbies or side businesses. A complete look at what the IRS considers taxable or nontaxable is available in Publication 525, Taxable and Nontaxable Income. Okay, how about bartering your services? That doesn’t enable you to sidestep taxes either. The value of non-cash items must be determined and then counted as income. You can not put money in a foreign bank to earn interest out of Uncle Sam’s reach. If it’s in your name and you can get to it, it’s considered income, and the IRS has become really strict about these offshore tax havens in recent years. And don’t think for a minute you can get away with some underhanded ways to make a few extra bucks. The IRS specifically says kickbacks and embezzlement proceeds are taxable, too. The tax folks don’t care if you steal it, as long as they get their piece of the action. Remember, it was the IRS that tripped up Al Capone. Negotiation of a debt to reduce any part of the amount owed is also a taxable event. In most cases, debt you owe that is canceled or forgiven generally is considered income — taxable income. An exception is made for some canceled home mortgage debt under a law that was passed in late 2007. This provision applies, however, only to specific residential loans and only those forgiven during tax years 2007 through 2016. Congress must take action to extend this tax break beyond then. So far, you are out of luck. How about serving as a juror and get a few bucks, and you owe taxes on that pay. And, yes if you serve as the administrator or executor of an estate and any stipend you get is taxable. Efforts you made to reduce one year’s tax bill also could come back to bite you if you get what the IRS terms “recoveries.” For example, your itemized deductions last year included medical expenses, mortgage interest and real estate taxes. This year, however, your insurance company had a change of policy and paid you back for some of those expensive tests. Any deductions taken in a prior year which were repaid to you, yep, you guessed it! Rewards for a job well done could cost you, too. If you get a bonus, it’s income. Many fringe benefits, such as a company car or use of a health club, are also included in your income as compensation unless you pay fair market value for them or the law specifically excludes them. Your employer generally must withhold income tax on these benefits from your regular pay. You can’t get around taxes by claiming the company reward was a gift. The IRS will let it slide if your boss hands out a turkey, ham or nominally priced item at holiday time. But if you’re given cash, a gift certificate or an item you can easily exchange for cash, you must include the gift’s value as extra salary or wages regardless of the amount involved.

Person
Al Capone
CNET

Summer's almost over. Where's your unemployment tax refund?

Since May, the IRS has been making adjustments on 2020 tax returns and issuing refunds averaging around $1,600 to those who can claim an unemployment tax break. However, the last batch of refunds, which went out to some 1.5 million taxpayers, was almost two months ago, and the remaining payment dates are unclear. The IRS hasn't issued a timeline for this month, except to say "summer," which officially ends next week on Sept. 22.
INCOME TAX
marketplace.org

Some low-income families may not be receiving child tax credit money

The third installment of the advance child tax credit hit the bank accounts of most American households with children this week. That’s monthly cash deposits of up to $300 per child that the government started paying in July. Those payments are currently set to expire in December. But a new national survey suggests that some low-income families may not be receiving this money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WSET

Here's who gets the new stimulus checks and when they will arrive

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.
ECONOMY
CNET

Child tax credit FAQ: Last 2021 payments, unenroll deadlines, IRS portals

Around 35 million households should have received their third child tax credit payment on Wednesday, with the majority of the payments directly deposited into bank accounts of qualified families. Future monthly payments are scheduled for Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 -- each is up to $300 per child under age 6 and up to $250 per child ages 6 through 17. Parents who didn't get payments in July and August should have received an adjusted amount of $450 or $375 for each child (since the remaining checks will be spread out over four months instead of six).
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Waiting for your child tax credit to be issued? Track your processed payments online

Advance monthly child tax credit payments started going out this summer and will continue through the end of 2021. Eligible families should have received their third payment from the IRS this week of up to $250 or $300 per child. For those parents who never received money in July or August, the September payment could be their first -- and that means it could be for an even larger amount of $375 or $450 per child.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

Latest Child Tax Credit payment delayed for some parents

Some U.S. parents eagerly expecting their third enhanced Child Tax Credit payment this week say they haven't received the money as expected. The IRS said the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year as a way to help millions of households suffering the economic effects of the pandemic, was sent on Wednesday to 35 million families. Some people may receive the checks through the mail, which could take several days to weeks to arrive in mailboxes, or get a direct deposit to their bank account in a few days.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. A provision of the $3.5 trillion Democratic budget resolution in Congress may boost the retirement savings of moderate- and low-income workers. A proposal advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee in early September would make the Saver’s Credit refundable for those...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Got child tax credit problems? What to know about the September payment

This week, the September child tax credit payment went out to millions of households. While most families have automatically received the first three advance checks without any hiccups, many are still facing issues with processing or delays. For eligible parents who never received a July or August payment, it's not easy to contact the IRS during regular business hours. Some of those parents might start getting automatic adjustments with this week's check, resulting in higher amounts through December.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS tax refund delays caused by unemployment, missing stimulus checks: Disability recipients hanging by a thread

It will be months before the IRS has processed 2020 tax returns and issued necessary refunds. The agency has faced a crippling backlog, which stood at more than 30 million unprocessed tax returns in August. That number has declined to around 8.5 million as of mid-September, but it doesn’t mean those who have been waiting months for checks from the IRS will be deposited anytime soon.
INCOME TAX

