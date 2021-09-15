CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country Music Star Chris Young joins with MNPD’s Law Enforcement Talent Showcase to raise funds for Nashville Children’s Alliance

 5 days ago

Country music star Chris Young will join the talented men and women of the MNPD for 14th annual Law Enforcement Talent Show- case on Tuesday evening, September 21, at the Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pike (across from the Opryland Hotel). All proceeds benefit the Nashville Children’s Alliance, which provides counseling and support services for physically & sexually abused children.

