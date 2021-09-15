CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Springfield School Committee discusses decrease in enrollment

thereminder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Discussion revolved around the decrease in school enrollment for public schools during the Springfield School Committee meeting on Sept 2. Chief Information and Accountability Officer Paul Foster showcased a presentation which detailed the decrease. From the first day of school of last year to this year’s opening day, the schools sustained a 501-student decrease, from 23,917 students to 23,416. Foster broke down the figures on a grade-by-grade basis, stating that Kindergarten, 1st grade and 7th grade shared the biggest drops. On the other hand, Foster shared that both Pre-K and 9th grade experienced increases from last year’s numbers.

www.thereminder.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy