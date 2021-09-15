Springfield School Committee discusses decrease in enrollment

SPRINGFIELD – Discussion revolved around the decrease in school enrollment for public schools during the Springfield School Committee meeting on Sept 2. Chief Information and Accountability Officer Paul Foster showcased a presentation which detailed the decrease. From the first day of school of last year to this year’s opening day, the schools sustained a 501-student decrease, from 23,917 students to 23,416. Foster broke down the figures on a grade-by-grade basis, stating that Kindergarten, 1st grade and 7th grade shared the biggest drops. On the other hand, Foster shared that both Pre-K and 9th grade experienced increases from last year’s numbers.