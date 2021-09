Article By : International Data Corp. The Indonesia PC market grew by 50% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 , with a total of 2.06 million units shipped into the country. The Indonesia PC market—which includes desktops, notebooks, workstations—grew by 50% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2021 , with a total of 2.06 million units shipped into the country, according to the latest International Data Corp.’s (IDC) Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker. Notebooks continued to be the driving category for both the consumer and commercial segments, taking an 85% share of the total PC shipments with an impressive 78% yearly growth for 1H21.

