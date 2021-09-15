CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Launches New Global Brand Campaign

hotelnewsresource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairmont Hotels & Resorts has debuted a new chapter in its 100-year plus history, Experience The Grandest of Feelings, a global brand campaign that pays tribute to the tangible echoes of the luxury brand’s historic origins while also imparting a refreshed vision and stirring images of adventures yet to come. The visionaries who made history in creating Fairmont’s first hotels and those who continue to preserve and protect the abundant natural landscapes wherever Fairmont resides is a key theme throughout the creative of the campaign. The tradition of thoughtful hospitality amid spectacular scenery around the globe firmly roots the brand in nature and its preservation.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

LA’s Century Plaza hotel to reopen as Fairmont property this month

Accor is gearing up to open the Fairmont Century Plaza later this month, following the completion of a five-year, $2.5 billion development. The original Century Plaza hotel opened in 1966 in the Century City district of Los Angeles, and was the first hotel to have colour TVs in all of its rooms.
LIFESTYLE
fashionweekdaily.com

Yokkao Global Muay Thai Brand Launches Official Streetwear Collection

Yokkao, a leading global Thai boxing brand is leading the pack once again with the launch of its new streetwear line. In an initiative led by its founder Philip Villa, the Bangkok-based company is expanding its catalogue of fight gear and sportswear with a full-fledged streetwear collection. The new collection features a complete range of streetwear essentials including cotton tees, sweat pants, tracksuits, caps and other lifestyle accessories. Since 2010 when Yokkao first arrived onto the scene, Villa has consistently sought to revamp the fight gear and Muay Thai industry. Yokkao’s operation has grown from gear/equipment manufacturing to international promotions, training seminars, and running its own training center. The brand also has its own content creation team with regular social media posts that now reaches over 20 million fans worldwide every month across various platforms.
APPAREL
thefishsite.com

Scoular heralds major fishmeal expansion with launch of new brand

Scoular, one of the world’s largest feed ingredient suppliers, has launched a new fishmeal brand – called Encompass – as it seeks to aggressively expand in the aquafeed sector. Growth in the aquaculture and pet food industries has increased the demand for fishmeal, which delivers highly digestible protein and valuable...
AGRICULTURE
hotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Bhopal Hotel Opens in India

Radisson yesterday announced the opening of Radisson Bhopal in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. Situated in the heart of the city, the hotel is located within a 40-minute driving distance from Raja Bhoj International Airport and 10 minutes from Habibganj Railway Station. The hotel spans across 4,500 sqm and provides an ideal stay for both leisure and business travelers visiting the city. Radisson Bhopal also provides easy access to tourist attractions like Sanchi Stupa, Upper Lake, Van Vihar Wildlife Sanctuary and Bhimbeteka Caves.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
hotelnewsresource.com

ABTA Unveils Latest List of Confirmed Speakers for This Year's Hybrid Travel Convention

This year’s theme is Leading the Way – envisaging and inspiring in extraordinary times. ABTA has unveiled the latest line-up of expert speakers for this year’s Travel Convention on Wednesday 13 October, who will be offering valuable insight into how they’ve responded to the challenges posed by the pandemic and sharing their vision for the short- and long-term future of the travel industry.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

ROKU KYOTO Hotel Opens As Part of Hilton's LXR Hotels & Resorts Collection

LXR Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) three luxury brands, announced its debut in Asia Pacific today with the opening of ROKU KYOTO. The property represents Hilton’s inaugural property in Kyoto, Japan. “Welcoming LXR Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific marks a key milestone in our expanding luxury...
LIFESTYLE
martechseries.com

Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh

Produced by Shutterstock Studios and RSA Films, the new campaign inspires creatives to imagine what they can create with Shutterstock’s assets across Editorial, 3D, Music, Studios and more. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced...
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Long Waits, High Shipping Costs: The Impact of the Global Supply Chain on Hotels - CoStar

Costs and Delays Drive Innovation and Creativity in Facing Challenges. Like many industries, hotels are at the mercy of the delays in the global supply chain. Sarah Churchill is a senior manager of business development for Benjamin West, a procurement company that spends $1.5 million daily on furniture fixtures and equipment and operating supplies and equipment. She said global supply chain issues have produced issues with freight and logistics to the point of delays and higher costs.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Choice Hotels#Hotel Vancouver#Academy Award#Unicef Goodwill
Cyclingnews

American Classic launches a brand-new road and gravel tyre line in the US

Bill Shook, a road and track racer who raced on the US National Team, started American Classic in 1982. The first products included a lightweight bottle cage and an adjustable seatpost and, with time, that rolled into aluminium wheels. Despite being some of the most well-regarded aluminium wheels on the market, early 2018 saw a wind-down of the company after 36 years. Today the company is back and it's launching a complete line of road and gravel tyres.
CARS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Unrivaled Brands Launches New Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Oakland

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company announced on Wednesday that it has launched operations at its new cultivation facility in Oakland, California. Designed to supply the Company’s Korova brand with premium, high-potency strains, the state-of-the-art facility has numerous technological improvements over prior cultivation operations. The building...
OAKLAND, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Hotel Group Adds Nearly 1000 Keys in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of three hotels within the Thakher Makkah megaproject, an urban development in the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower West, the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower East and the Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City are set to open in Q4 2022. The new signings will add a total of 992 rooms and apartments, doubling the Group's portfolio in Makkah.
SAUDI ARABIA
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin Week Ending 10 September 2021

A summary of European hotel transactions provided by HVS. Cascade Investment to acquire controlling stake in Four Seasons. Bill Gates's private investment vehicle, Cascade Investment, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire half of Kingdom Holding Company's shares in Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts for a reported €1.87 billion. Cascade and Kingdom have each owned a 47.5% stake in Four Seasons since 2006, with Four Seasons founder Isadore Sharp retaining the remaining 5%. After this new transaction, Cascade will increase its stake to 71.25%. Prince Alwaleed will continue to own 23.75% and Isadore Sharp 5% (through his Triples Holding Limited). The new deal values Four Seasons at $10 billion, the equivalent of approximately €7.9 billion.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
bizjournals

Milwaukee hotels continue pandemic recovery, Global Brigades launches for-profit spinoff: MBJ Podcast #125

Global Brigades is the largest student-funded humanitarian organization, originally started in 2003 by Marquette University students. Nearly two decades later, Global Brigades co-founder and CEO Shital Vora made the decision with other Global Brigades employees to launch a for-profit spinoff, Eskala. Eskala is a microfinance company focused on breaking the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
martechseries.com

InspiringApps Launches New Brand and Website

With technology and a collaborative spirit, a meaningful new brand is born. After nearly a decade and a half of the same look and feel, InspiringApps is glowing up–and it only took pivot to remote work for inspiration to strike. The company, an industry-leading web and mobile app and software...
INTERNET
Hotel Online

Hotel 1000 Seattle Joins LXR Hotels & Resorts

SEATTLE, WA – September 10, 2021 – LXR Hotels & Resorts has officially entered the United States’ Pacific Northwest region with the addition of Hotel 1000 Seattle, a 120-room urban luxury retreat located in the city’s vibrant Downtown business and arts district. The property, previously known as Loews Hotel 1000, joined the LXR portfolio in late August 2021, making it the third domestic addition to Hilton’s luxury collection brand and the first LXR property in the region. The transition will be followed by a 2022 renovation to further elevate the guest experience with added amenities, and enhanced design.
SEATTLE, WA
thewestsidegazette.com

Going Global: Deepika Padukone To Launch Lifestyle Brand Rooted In India

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will soon launch her lifestyle brand that is rooted in India. The first category of launch will focus on beauty and skincare. This category specifically, while rooted in India, will be backed by science, as per reports. “India, I believe, has always been...
CELEBRITIES
caribjournal.com

A Brand-New Resort Just Opened on the Island of Statia

In a significant boost to its tourism, the Dutch Caribbean island of Statia has opened its first full-fledged resort hotel. The new Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort officially opened its doors at the beginning of this month. The resort has a mix of rooms and suites, with amenities including...
SOCCER
uasweekly.com

Terrafugia Inc. Launches New Brand and Commercial UAV

Terrafugia Inc. today announces the launch of a new brand, CommarisTM, and the brand’s first product, the SEEKERTM, an innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft designed explicitly for autonomous commercial aerial applications. Commaris will debut the SEEKER at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Wyndham continues to expand Ramada brand in Romania with two new hotel openings

LONDON – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announces the continued expansion of its Ramada by Wyndham brand in Romania, with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Targu Jiu. Centrally located in Targu Jiu, one of Romania’s up-and-coming cities situated by Carpathian Mountains and the banks of the river Jiu, the newly opened 64-room hotel offers an ideal destination for travellers looking to discover the history and culture of the Gorj county and its mountain scenery.
INDUSTRY
elitetraveler.com

IHG Launches New Hotel Collection: Vignette

The new collection is launching with properties in Australia and Thailand. Global hotel and resort group IHG has recently unveiled the latest addition to its expansive brand portfolio: the Vignette Collection. The defining character of hotels within the new collection will be their ability to offer one-of-a-kind stays in some...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy