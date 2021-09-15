Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Launches New Global Brand Campaign

Yokkao, a leading global Thai boxing brand is leading the pack once again with the launch of its new streetwear line. In an initiative led by its founder Philip Villa, the Bangkok-based company is expanding its catalogue of fight gear and sportswear with a full-fledged streetwear collection. The new collection features a complete range of streetwear essentials including cotton tees, sweat pants, tracksuits, caps and other lifestyle accessories. Since 2010 when Yokkao first arrived onto the scene, Villa has consistently sought to revamp the fight gear and Muay Thai industry. Yokkao’s operation has grown from gear/equipment manufacturing to international promotions, training seminars, and running its own training center. The brand also has its own content creation team with regular social media posts that now reaches over 20 million fans worldwide every month across various platforms.

