Indonesia(ns) Are on the Move Again - STR
While vaccination rates grow rapidly, case numbers fall, and hospital beds are more available, Indonesians are once again hitting the road and creating hotel demand around the country. The business community has played a role in increasing the vaccine rate, and while schools remain mostly virtual but on the way to reopening for in-person learning, strict lockdowns have been lifted, government business is back with 50% capacity for meetings, and people are venturing out more and more each week. A vaccine certificate is officially required when using public transport and entering restaurants, malls and even some office buildings, but the risk for a third wave remains. The hope is that vaccinations and testing protocols will prevail on the road ahead.www.hotelnewsresource.com
