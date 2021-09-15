CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Indonesia(ns) Are on the Move Again - STR

hotelnewsresource.com
 5 days ago

While vaccination rates grow rapidly, case numbers fall, and hospital beds are more available, Indonesians are once again hitting the road and creating hotel demand around the country. The business community has played a role in increasing the vaccine rate, and while schools remain mostly virtual but on the way to reopening for in-person learning, strict lockdowns have been lifted, government business is back with 50% capacity for meetings, and people are venturing out more and more each week. A vaccine certificate is officially required when using public transport and entering restaurants, malls and even some office buildings, but the risk for a third wave remains. The hope is that vaccinations and testing protocols will prevail on the road ahead.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Indonesia moves forward with 1 GW pumped storage hydropower plant

The World Bank has decided to award a $380 million loan to Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for the construction of the 1,040 MW Upper Cisokan Pumped Storage Power Plant, a project under development since 1986. “The facility will have significant power generation capacity to meet peak demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Market Report Indonesia

HVS Market Report - Indonesia Hotel Watch 2017 (PDF Download) The fifth edition of the Indonesia Hotel Watch highlights Indonesia’s current hospitality landscape, analysing domestic and international demand and hotel supply dynamics of classified and non-classified hotels. continue reading →. August, 30 2016. Indonesia Hotel Watch 2016 is a comprehensive...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 10 September 2021

Oscars Hotel Group Acquires Brisbane Hotel for AUD50 Million. Australia-based hospitality group, Oscars Hotel Group ("Oscars"), owned by brothers Bill and Mario Gravanis, has announced an AUD50 million acquisition of the Oakwood Hotel and Apartments in Brisbane. The site has been offloaded by Singapore-based Mapletree Investments, which purchased it in 2015 for AUD48 million. Located at 15 Ivory Lane, the property consists of 162 keys across eleven floors, a bistro, a business centre, a gym, and a swimming pool. The property currently occupies a corner site area of 2,966-square-metre. Oscars is expected to perform a major revamp on the property to further leverage on its prime location within the popular riverside precinct. In addition, industry experts predict that the flow of capital towards Queensland would continue to grow, in anticipation of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. This news follows Oscars' AUD20 million acquisitions of the Long Island in Whitsundays in May 2021, of which, the company has planned to redevelop the property into an upscale resort. To date, Oscars owns over 30 hospitality venues across New South Wales and is expected to continue expanding its market presence in Queensland.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Gracery Taipei Opens in Taiwan

Fujita Kanko Inc. opened Hotel Gracery Taipei in the capital city of Taiwan on September 14th. This is the second Hotel Gracery property that the company is operating outside Japan after Hotel Gracery Seoul. The 248-room hotel is located in the center of Taipei, a one minute walk from MRT's...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#West Jakarta#Central Jakarta#Str#Indonesians#Pcr#Rapid Antigen#Western Java
hotelnewsresource.com

China Domestic Bookings Bounce Back in Time for Golden Week

ForwardKeys’ and Dragon Trail International’s recent findings reveal that the Chinese travel market is not only super resilient but desperate for revenge travel, even if it is only within China!. Dragon Trail International’s fourth Chinese Traveller Sentiment Survey found that more Chinese are resuming pre-pandemic travel behaviours, despite the persistent...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Australia August Hotel Occupancy at Lowest Level Since May 2020

Amid increased COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across the country, Australia’s hotel industry reported lower performance levels, according to preliminary August 2021 data from STR. Occupancy: 30.8%. Average daily rate (ADR): AUD163.22. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): AUD50.33. The occupancy level was the lowest in the country since May 2020. Four...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
The Independent

What are the new Covid travel rules?

The UK’s Covid travel rules will be simplified from October, with the traffic light system and mandatory PCR tests scrapped for many.From 4 October, instead of green, amber and red lists of countries with differing rules on quarantine and testing for each, there will only be a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England.Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral flow...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Travel to the US: When the UK ban could lift, and latest Covid rules

As fast as we get a glimmer of hope for the restoration of holiday travel across the Atlantic, along comes another slice of Covid calamity to dash those dreams on the rocky precipice that is the pandemic. At the end of July, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was meeting with US...
TRAVEL
CNBC

This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy