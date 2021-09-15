CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Many More Star Wars Movies Will There Be?

epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Things are looking very busy on the Star Wars front these days. Live-action shows Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian Season 3, and The Book of Boba Fett are all heading to Disney+, while Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will be joining the more animated side of the faraway galaxy.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

How ‘Star Wars’ Canceled Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most respected and recognizable directors of the 20th and 21st century, having earned widespread fame for groundbreaking films like Pulp Fiction (1994). Known for his insane violence and snappy dialogue, Tarantino is a cinema-lover at heart. When it came time to release The Hateful Eight (2015) in a special 70mm format, Star Wars and Disney had something interesting to say.
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Kevin Feige
Deadline

‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Female Reboot In The Works At Disney With Bryce Dallas Howard Directing & Producing

Disney Studios is developing a reimagining of its 1986 sci-fi live action feature Flight of the Navigator with a female lead, a project that Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce for Disney+. The original movie, starring Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright, follows a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978 and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship, named Max. Paul Reubens provided the voice of Max in the film which was released in late July 1986 grossing an uninflated $18.6M at the domestic B.O. Randal Kleiser, who had directed...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record

Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Hasbro Unveils More Upcoming Star Wars Figures

During their Star Wars Fan First livestream this morning, Hasbro revealed some upcoming Black Series and Vintage Collection figures for fans. If you missed out on Hasbro’s livestream even this morning, there were quite a few things on display. While it seems to be plenty of repacks, repaints, and variants of molds we already have, there are still some super neat editions to the various lines collector’s (like me) will “ooh” and “ahh” over.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#The Star Wars Project#Mcu#Force#Wired
FanSided

Star Wars manga: A guide to The Edge of Balance and more must-read works

With nearly a dozen films, several TV shows and — literally — hundreds of books and comics, there is a Star Wars for everyone. And that includes manga, the wildly popular comic and graphic novel form originating in Japan. There are about a dozen different Star Wars manga collections, including the newly-released original story, The High Republic: The Edge of Balance.
COMICS
TVLine

TVLine Items: LEGO Star Wars' Spooky Trailer, Janet Doc Teaser and More

This is all treats, no tricks: Disney+ has released a trailer for the Halloween-themed special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (premiering Friday, Oct. 1). Tony Hale (Veep) voices Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé as he tells three spooky stories: “The Lost Boy,” which recounts how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; “The Dueling Monstrosities,” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn; and “The Wookiee’s Paw,” which explores what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Matt Bomer (White Collar,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ronin Mandalorian In Beskar Armor With Grogu Hits the Star Wars Movie Realization Figure Line

Disney's The Mandalorian is back in in Tamashii Nations' Star Wars Movie Realization lineup, and this time Mando brought along Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). The figure stands over 7-inches tall and features a brand new sculpt complete with Beskar armor. The Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) figure is to scale, and comes with a cool pram cart that's inspired by wooden pushcarts from the Samurai era in Japan.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy