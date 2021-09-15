How Many More Star Wars Movies Will There Be?

During their Star Wars Fan First livestream this morning, Hasbro revealed some upcoming Black Series and Vintage Collection figures for fans. If you missed out on Hasbro’s livestream even this morning, there were quite a few things on display. While it seems to be plenty of repacks, repaints, and variants of molds we already have, there are still some super neat editions to the various lines collector’s (like me) will “ooh” and “ahh” over.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO