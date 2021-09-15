CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Voter suppression

Regardless if you were for or against the Mayor and the Metro council’s 34% property tax hike that has been in effect since last year, it still amazes me how a petition was organized and signatures gathered in order for this to be put to a vote allowing Davidson County residents to have a say about such an increase, especially this happening during the pandemic and downtown bombing but then only to have the right to vote taken away. When the Davidson County Election Commission finally signed off for this to be put to a vote in July, Chancellor Russell Perkins shot down the referendum election which was supposed to take place scheduled for July 27. Much to the Mayor’s delight too, I’ll add. I’m just amazed how this all can be done and voter suppression to be committed in such a devious way.

