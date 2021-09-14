Devin Wayne King, infant, Huntingburg

Devin Wayne King, newborn infant, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh. He is survived by his parents, April Suzanne (Kippenbrock) and Justin Matthew King of Huntingburg; his twin brother, Luca Devin-Allen King; grandparents, Andrew and Martha King of Huntingburg and Mark and Karen Kippenbrock of Dale; and great-grandparents, Wayne and Coleen King of Huntingburg, Beatriz Ferreira of Saint Charles, Illinois, and Ronald and Shirley Giesler of Ferdinand.