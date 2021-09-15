CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo (WFC) Announces New Digital Infrastructure Strategy and Strategic Partnerships With Microsoft, Google Cloud

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its new digital infrastructure strategy, combining a multi-cloud approach with third-party data centers to drive technological speed, agility, and scalability for its customers and employees. Central to the digital infrastructure strategy is Wells Fargo's selection of two industry leaders as its public cloud providers: Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider and Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.

Wells Fargo Announces New Digital Infrastructure Strategy and Strategic Partnerships With Microsoft, Google Cloud

Wells Fargo & Company announced its new digital infrastructure strategy, combining a multi-cloud approach with third-party data centers to drive technological speed, agility, and scalability for its customers and employees. Central to the digital infrastructure strategy is Wells Fargo's selection of two industry leaders as its public cloud providers: Microsoft Azure as its primary public cloud provider and Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services.
Wells Fargo selects Microsoft and Google as public Cloud providers

Wells Fargo has signed major Cloud deals with Microsoft and Google as part of an overhaul of its digitial infrastructure. Under the plans, Microsoft Azure wil act as the bank's primary public cloud provider with Google Cloud providing additional business-critical public cloud services. The Microsoft Azure platform will be used...
