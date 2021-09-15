CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
XRP Price Prediction: XRP/USD Trade Features Around $1.20 and $1.00 Levels

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP/USD – Daily Chart. The XRP/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto trade features around $1.20 and $1.00. On September 10th trading time, a candlestick formed against the higher value line to the upside but, it shortly decimated back into the two trading lines mentioned earlier. The 14-day SMA trend line is in the value lines above the 50-day SMA trend line is at the lesser point. The bullish trend drew to play a supportive outfit to the bigger SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region. And, they tend to bend southbound beneath the range of 20. That suggests that a degree of downs is ongoing.

insidebitcoins.com

