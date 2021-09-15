9/13 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: VLNCE UNLTD vs. LFI for the ROH Tag Team Championships, Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #521) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes us to the episode and Death Before Dishonor weekend. There is a special main event billed as a Death Before Dishonor bonus match. The ROH World Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide of Vlnce Unltd will defend against Kenny King and Dragon Lee of LFI. Also the #1 ranked wrester in the Pure division Josh Woods, will wrestle Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match. The opening match will be the Briscoes vs Bandido and Rey Horus.www.pwtorch.com
