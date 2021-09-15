CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/13 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: VLNCE UNLTD vs. LFI for the ROH Tag Team Championships, Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #521) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes us to the episode and Death Before Dishonor weekend. There is a special main event billed as a Death Before Dishonor bonus match. The ROH World Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide of Vlnce Unltd will defend against Kenny King and Dragon Lee of LFI. Also the #1 ranked wrester in the Pure division Josh Woods, will wrestle Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match. The opening match will be the Briscoes vs Bandido and Rey Horus.

9/6 ROH TV RESULTS: Pageot’s alt-perspective on La Facción Ingobernable vs. Shane Taylor Promotions, the semi-finals of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Quinn McKay was at the backstage news desk and ran down tonight’s card. -A video package recapped Trish Adora and Miranda Alize’s journeys through the women’s tournament so far with new comments from both competitors outlining their strategies in this match. Alize said that Adora was the first woman she beat when she arrived in ROH.
ROH TV results: Violence Unlimited vs. LFI Tag Team title match

Quinn McKay joined us from the ROH studio and revealed that this week’s episode of TV is themed as a bonus prior to the Death Before Dishonor show, as the main event features a World Tag Team Championship match with the current champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide defending against Kenny King and Dragon Lee.
Tag Team titles change hands on ROH TV

New Tag Team Champions were crowned on the pre-Death Before Dishonor episode of ROH TV. On the ROH TV episode that premiered this weekend, Dragon Lee & Kenny King defeated Homicide & Chris Dickinson to win the ROH Tag Team titles. Lee pinned Dickinson after hitting his Incinerator knee strike to the face. Homicide was taken out when King hit a tornillo to the outside leading into the finish. King prevented him from getting back in the ring and breaking up the pin.
Josh Woods wins Pure title at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Josh Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham for the Pure title at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view Sunday, one of four title matches on the show. In a spot where the two exchanged inside cradles for a double pin, the referee was going to call the match a draw before Gresham demanded it be restarted.
Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/13: U.S. Championship Open Challenge, Rhea vs. Natalya, Eight-Man Tag, Lashley vs. Orton for WWE Championship, Charlotte vs. Shayna

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn the right to face RKBro (Randy...
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
Scott Steiner Returns To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

Pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner returned to the ring Saturday for the first time since he collapsed backstage while at an Impact Wrestling TV tapings in March 2020. Steiner faced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in a losing effort at “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” event held at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi.
Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
Big E Drops Sasha Banks Bombshell

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
Kayla Braxton Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Brock Lesnar recently made his WWE return after a lengthy absence during this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, and has been appearing on WWE’s SmackDown brand since then. However, could that shake up relatively quickly?. This Brock Lesnar sad medical rumor recently leaked. During this past week’s edition of WWE...
Spoiler On Another Former WWE NXT Superstar Joining Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is tapings for their television programs right now, so you can expect sold spoilers. A former WWE NXT Superstar has joined those tapings, and this could be a nice addition to the Impact roster. We previously reported that Christopher Daniels was at Impact’s television tapings. It was assumed...
WWE RAW News – Doudrop vs. Eva Marie Rematch Set, Ripley/A.S.H. Get A New Tag-Team Name

As seen during this week’s episode of RAW, Doudrop wants a rematch with Eva Marie. Another rematch in WWE? Surprise!. After Doudrop took out Eva Marie on last week’s show, the former NXT UK Superstar issued another challenge to her on this week’s edition of RAW. You can check out some highlights from her backstage segment below:
Roman Reigns Bombshell Medical Rumor Leaks

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion and has several eyes on him and his title. He never misses out on the weekly shows and pay-per-views. However, he will miss WWE’s UK Tour. Billi Bhatti claimed on Keepin’ it 100 with Konnan that ‘The Tribal Chief’ is not vaccinated due to being immunocompromised, and that’s why he is not going on the tour.
Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust added to ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH has revealed the two former WWE wrestlers who will be facing off at Death Before Dishonor. On today's episode of ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust will be taking place at Death Before Dishonor this Sunday (September 12). ROH had been hyping that two top free agents who were recently released by another organization would be facing each other at the pay-per-view.
Former champion reportedly re-signs with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Former NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne, has signed a new contract with WWE. Fightful Select is reporting that Dunne agreed to a three year extension and that Triple H was the one to present the new deal. Dunne is a...
