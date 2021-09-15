CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPO for SPAC WinVest Acquisition Corp. (WINV) Opens at $10.07

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Today's IPO for SPAC WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU) (NASDAQ: WINV) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Chardan acted as sole book...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

DSV, 916 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 85,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1018.0p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Lowered to $86 at Jefferies Following August KPIs

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz lowered the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $86.00 (from $92.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika" or „the bank") purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) IPO Opens 48% Higher

Today's IPO for On (NYSE: ONON) opened for trading at $35.40 after pricing 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. Goldman Sachs...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC CIIG Capital Partners II (CIIG) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIGU) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dutch Bros IPO (BROS) Stock

Are you looking to buy an IPO? With Sofi Active Invest you can participate in upcoming IPOs before they trade on an exchange. If you’ve grown up with the American education system, you’ll no doubt remember the lesson when your teacher asked you to draw what you wanted to be when you grew up. From police officers to astronauts to deep cave explorers, children’s imaginations ran wild. Whatever those aspirations are, it’s a guarantee that no kid dreams about inputting “Vlookup” functions in Excel spreadsheets.
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal

-------------------------- **Daily SPAC Newsletter. We spoke with Procaps Group Chairman and CEO Ruben Minski and Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) CEO Kyle Bransfield about their $1.1B merger. Procaps is an established healthcare company based in Latin America that expects to have over $100M in EBITDA this year and to be acquisitive going forward.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore initiates coverage on Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOTN) with an Outperform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DICE Therapeutics (DICE) IPO Opens 76% Higher

Today's IPO for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE) opened for trading at $30 after pricing 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) IPO Opens Flat

Today's IPO for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) opened for trading at $27 after pricing 19,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. J.P. Morgan,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

On Holding IPO (ONON) Stock

Are you looking to buy an IPO? With Sofi Active Invest you can participate in upcoming IPOs before they trade on an exchange. Among the most lucrative retail markets in the world, the footwear and apparel industry can transform an organization into a veritable goldmine with one compelling brand. Simultaneously, the high-profitability potential of this sector makes it extraordinarily competitive. After all, it doesn’t take much to manufacture athletic apparel thanks to current-generation production technologies.
STOCKS

