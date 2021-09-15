CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 9/14 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (9-7-2011) C.M. Punk-Triple H segment, Kevin Nash text twist, Angle's DUI, live callers (156 min)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-7-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They break down the previous night’s Raw. Jason gave it a big thumbs down. Find out why. They analyze the Kevin Nash text twist, the Triple H-C.M. Punk stips, and more. They take live calls for an hour mostly centered around Raw happenings and WWE network. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Kurt Angle’s DUI and whether he should be treated differently than Matt Hardy, plus more on Raw. The final segment is dedicated to NFL talk including Powell’s expert perspective on Fantasy Football.

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Aug. 30, 2011 episode features a look at two topics: Matt Hardy's suicide threat...
Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman's non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
Stephanie McMahon 'Terrified' By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE's most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently 'humiliated' by Vince backstage.
Vince McMahon Fires WWE Star After Bouncing Check

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had originally launched the XFL back in 2001 but it lasted only one season. He went on to launch a revamped version of the brand recently in 2020. It failed to take off and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Jonathan Coachman claims Vince McMahon...
Triple H 'Can't Return' To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered 'Assault' Of WWE Stars.
Ric Flair Might Get Another Bad Look From Dark Side Of The Ring Next Week

Ric Flair received a lot of flack because of Dark Side of the Ring this week. He remained radio silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He might not have a very good week with the next episode either.
WWE Fired Star Leaks 'Racist' Attack

Marty Jannetty is always a subject to controversy owing to everything he says on his posts on social media. Marty Jannetty made headlines for the wrong reasons last year when he admitted to killing a man when he was a teenager. The man attempted to sexually assault him. Jannetty, later on, said it was just a professional wrestling angle.
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Winner Leaks?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/13: U.S. Championship Open Challenge, Rhea vs. Natalya, Eight-Man Tag, Lashley vs. Orton for WWE Championship, Charlotte vs. Shayna

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn the right to face RKBro (Randy...
Rey Mysterio Daughter Tattoo Of WWE Star Leaks

Aalyah Mysterio, the daughter of Rey Mysterio recently got a new tatto and revealed the same on her official Instagram handle. She has been absent from WWE TV for a while now. She recently revealed that she got inked and she showed some love for her family. The ink that Aalyah got done is an outline tattoo featuring all four members of the Mysterio family: Aalyah herself, her brother Dominik Mysterio, her father Rey Mysterio, and her mother, Angie. Randy Orton Bad Sexual Accusation Leaks.
Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn't received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville's face this week...
Nick Diaz Stuns Fans With Medical News In Photo

Nick Diaz is smiling nice and bright as he has a new set of chompers in his head. As many can imagine, UFC is a tough sport. Most fighters have fake teeth due to just how barbaric the sport can be. This of course takes a toll of not just the mental and physical health of someone, but the dental health as well. Nick is looking brand new with his new teeth. Daniel Cormier Dating A-List Actress Leaks.
9/5 AEW ALL OUT PPV RESULTS: Keller's report with analysis and star ratings on Omega vs. Christian, C.M. Punk vs. Darby, Bucks vs. Lucha Bros., Baker vs. Statlander, Jericho vs. MJF

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Exacalibur. Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch Dailycast host Mike McMahon live reviewing the event with live callers, emails, and on-site correspondents. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345.
Big E tweets he's cashing in MITB on tonight's Raw

Big E teased that he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract tonight on Raw after saying on Friday's Smackdown that he would be on the Monday show. He tweeted that he's letting "the cat out of the...
WWE RAW // Fred's Early Jets Thoughts/Takeaways – 9/14 (Hour 3)

(00:00) WWE Raw was at the TD Garden last night, so Nick went out and talked to a few excited wrestling fans outside the arena. (31:44) Fred shares his thoughts on the state of the New York Jets. Watch Toucher & Rich every morning on Twitch! Watch them live or...
