Blue Earth County Library System Hosts Somali-language Storytime

blueearthcountymn.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is pleased to welcome Deqa Muhidin for a Somali-language storytime! Writing under the pen name of Nura Sirad, she is the author of Waan Weynaaday, a children's book about a toddler learning to be independent and responsible. The book encourages children to develop their self-awareness, social awareness, and decision-making skills. This is the first book in the forthcoming Waweenka series from Sha Dor, a press devoted to Somali-language children's books. This very special storytime will take place in the Blue Earth County Library Children’s Wing on Saturday, September 25 at 10:30am.

www.blueearthcountymn.gov

