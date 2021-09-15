Are Your Yelp Restaurant Reviews Causing Gentrification?

I was in the mood for something different for dinner and decided to try something different. I drove to Hudson and stopped in to dine at Oak and Embers. The restaurant is located right on Darrow Rd., not too far from Twinsburg. The building isn't extremely fancy from the outside, it just has the appearance of a pub or tavern. Again, since it was my first time being there, I was surprised to discover that the restaurant is solely focused on barbeque. The inside walls are completely bare wood, the tables are wood with large brown paper towels as tablecloths.

