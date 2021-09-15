CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Your Yelp Restaurant Reviews Causing Gentrification?

By Pascale Joassart-Marcelli
Next City
Next City
 5 days ago
In today’s urban culture, “ethnic” food is having a moment. Pupusas, banh mi, phó, arepas, dosas, tamales, manakeesh, tacos, kebabs, empanadas, and other “exotic” dishes have become popular among affluent and white consumers keen to explore new flavors and establish their cultural capital and multicultural values. Foodies are skipping acclaimed restaurants in upscale districts for “holes in the wall” in immigrant and low-income neighborhoods to discover “authentic” culinary treasures.

