Now in his fourth year as the Southlake Carroll head coach, Riley Dodge is ready for the upcoming season, especially with a slate of seasoned seniors ready to take the field. “I love them. I have a special place in my heart for the senior class,” Riley says. “They were eighth graders when I got here, so they’ve been [here] four years with this coaching staff. We really feel like we’ve put a stamp on this senior class, and they’ve put a stamp on us as a staff.”

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO