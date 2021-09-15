Product spotlight on surveillance for airports/seaports
Today, airport users may be required to go through elevated skin temperature screening tests at the departure level entrance, the immigration desk and the boarding gate. FLIR thermal imaging cameras such as the FLIR E76 offer the efficiency and safety of non-contact skin temperature screening with audible and visual (color-coded) alarms to warn camera operators whenever a camera detects a person whose skin temperature exceeds a pre-configured temperature threshold. The FLIR E76 offers coverage of near and distant targets through a range of interchangeable AutoCal lenses, with fields of view for everything from wide-angle roof inspections to electrical inspections performed from a safe distance. Image courtesy of FLIR.www.securitymagazine.com
