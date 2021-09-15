CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Product spotlight on surveillance for airports/seaports

By Maria Henriquez
Cover picture for the articleToday, airport users may be required to go through elevated skin temperature screening tests at the departure level entrance, the immigration desk and the boarding gate. FLIR thermal imaging cameras such as the FLIR E76 offer the efficiency and safety of non-contact skin temperature screening with audible and visual (color-coded) alarms to warn camera operators whenever a camera detects a person whose skin temperature exceeds a pre-configured temperature threshold. The FLIR E76 offers coverage of near and distant targets through a range of interchangeable AutoCal lenses, with fields of view for everything from wide-angle roof inspections to electrical inspections performed from a safe distance. Image courtesy of FLIR.

mining-technology.com

Essence Unveils LTE-Powered Smart Home Surveillance

Concept: Israeli IoT provider Essence Group (Essence) has launched a new security and home management platform WeR@Home+ in Europe. It leverages LTE-enabled smart network to enable users to manage their connected homes remotely. To pilot the new offering, the company has collaborated with European security services providers, including Securitas Direct Switzerland.
ELECTRONICS
securitymagazine.com

Seat detection, flood monitoring and aggressive behavior analytics: Is this the future of your video surveillance?

Three app developers have created promising surveillance technology as part of Security and Safety Things GmbH's App Challenge, a contest to spur creative development in video analytic applications. The winning apps were chosen from a pool of more than 30 proposals for solutions that addressed specific security and business use cases in the retail, transportation, healthcare and stadiums and entertainment verticals.
CELL PHONES
Dallas News

Dallas surveillance tech company raises $16 million to expand its AI security product

A Dallas software company that turns surveillance video into real-time information will expand its operations with a new $16 million investment. Evolon Technology Inc. said the new funding will allow it to integrate a hardware platform with artificial-intelligence algorithms in a box that’s offered on a subscription basis. The company...
DALLAS, TX
securitymagazine.com

MyRepublic reports data breach to customers

MyRepublic, a telecommunications provider in Asia-Pacific with operations across Singapore, New Zealand and Australia, announced it discovered an unauthorized data access incident on August 29, 2021, and has moved to support its customers in mitigating any possible risk. The unauthorized data access took place on a third-party data storage platform...
TECHNOLOGY
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Pop-Up Solar-Powered Campers

The 'Stella Vita' solar-powered camper is a well-equipped exploration travel vehicle designed to provide passengers with the ability to set up shop no matter where their journey takes them. The camper features a completely self-sustainable design that is outfitted with ample living space on the inside to provide support during the day and night. A pop-up sleeping section helps to offer a place to rest in the night, but also allows for the solar panel system to be expanded to capture the sun's rays all day.
CARS
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES
securitymagazine.com

Individuals use two-factor authentication, biometrics to protect information

The 2021 State of the Auth report, a survey of 1,039 U.S. and U.K. adults, has released information on user perceptions of multi-factor authentication. The biennial survey conducted by Duo Labs asked respondents about their personal and work use of two-factor authentication (2FA), as well as the forms of 2FA they had previously experienced.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

The downside to surveilling your neighbors

In late August, a resident of Mobile, Ala., posted a video on Nextdoor, a social media app that advertises itself as a place for neighbors to connect. The clip, from a home security camera, showed a man—”Race- black Age- teenager or early 20s”—taking a leaf blower from the poster’s property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securitymagazine.com

Find the balance between security and privacy in a BYOD world

Enterprise security leaders have had to rethink traditional organizational processes to remain operational during the pandemic. Organizational leaders initially accomplished this through the broader adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) practices to better enable employees to remain productive regardless of their geographic location. The rapid push toward facilitating this, however, has invariably resulted in companies sacrificing the security of user endpoint devices for increased usability in a work-from-home environment.
CELL PHONES
securitymagazine.com

Remote work presents challenges for IT leaders

Remote work has become the new normal for many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in working from home introduces new risks that IT professionals are struggling to manage with existing security tools, according to a new study. The 2021 Thales Access Management Index, a global survey of...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

Implementing AI security solutions: A crawl-before-you-run strategy

In navigating the shift from burglar alarms to digital security systems, many organizations are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster their security postures. In fact, a large majority of security operation centers (SOCs) employ AI and machine learning tools to detect advanced threats. However, not all AI is created equal and reaching too high too quickly with technological solutions can leave security teams with unclear or inefficient workflows. To get the most out of new technologies, security practitioners should focus on starting small with foundational AI technologies in order to lay the groundwork for a more reliable and mature security system.
SOFTWARE
securitymagazine.com

Apple patches spyware flaw affecting all operating systems

Apple has released an emergency software patch to plug a security hole Citizen Lab researchers discovered affecting all its operating systems, exploited to infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Shortly after the citizen Lab disclosed the vulnerability, Apple released security updates for a zero-day...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
securitymagazine.com

Critical Azure security vulnerabilities affect large organizations

CVE-2021-38647 – Unauthenticated RCE as root. CVE-2021-38648 – Privilege Escalation vulnerability. CVE-2021-38645 – Privilege Escalation vulnerability. CVE-2021-38649 – Privilege Escalation vulnerability. Wiz found that many different services in Azure are affected, including any customer using one or more of the following services:. Azure Automation. Azure Automatic Update. Azure Operations Management...
SOFTWARE

